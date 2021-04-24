Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $200.96 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 626387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

