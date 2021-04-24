AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.