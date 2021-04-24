B. Riley Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $27.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

