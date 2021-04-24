B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Eight Capital

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.13.

TSE BTO opened at C$6.33 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

