Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 855,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $680.17 million, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

