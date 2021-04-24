Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 7.6% Following Earnings Beat

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 21,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,426,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $680.17 million, a P/E ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.77.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

