Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BALY. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock worth $66,703,493. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.