Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.