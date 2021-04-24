Bank of America Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ALHC stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

