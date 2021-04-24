Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

