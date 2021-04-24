BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Comparison

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 2.12 $11.67 million $1.03 10.08 Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.95 $54.72 million $0.48 38.88

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. BankFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BankFinancial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.65%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Columbia Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

