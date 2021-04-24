Banta Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 58,275 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

