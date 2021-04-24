Banta Asset Management LP Invests $1.99 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

