Barclays Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $18,782,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.