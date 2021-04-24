Barclays Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

