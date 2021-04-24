Barclays Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $340.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.05.

NYSE SQ opened at $246.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.42 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Square by 110.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

