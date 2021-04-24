Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.