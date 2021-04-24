Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.
VC stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
