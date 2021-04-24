Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

LON IAG opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.19.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

