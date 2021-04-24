Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,502,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

