Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.