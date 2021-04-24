Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.