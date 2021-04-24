BASIC (BASIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.13 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. BASIC has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $26,840.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00064573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00650720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.04 or 0.07500532 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

