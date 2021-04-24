Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.