BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.
BayCom stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 30,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
BayCom Company Profile
