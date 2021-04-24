BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

BayCom stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 30,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

