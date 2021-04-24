Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 624.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

