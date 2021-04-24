Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.