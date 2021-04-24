BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBTVF. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

BBTVF stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

