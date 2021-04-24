Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £475.47 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.12 ($1.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

