Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
BSPE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.