Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BSPE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

