Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $715.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.