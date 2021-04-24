Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

