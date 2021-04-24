BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0261 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 327.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $117,594.95 and approximately $62,821.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.00764151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004239 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 628% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.