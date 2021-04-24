Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $14.42 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $14.42 billion and approximately $4.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $770.66 or 0.01561756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,345.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00476986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004602 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,717,481 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

