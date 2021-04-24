BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $381,485.10 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJ stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

