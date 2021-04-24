BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.36 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $1.75 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00023768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,619,389 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.