Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BLN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE:BLN remained flat at $C$8.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 and have sold 7,800 shares valued at $64,680.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

