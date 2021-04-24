BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $813.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

