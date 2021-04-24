Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.87 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

