Bokf Na Acquires 5,880 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

