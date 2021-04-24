Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

