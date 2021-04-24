Bokf Na Sells 2,742 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.86 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.