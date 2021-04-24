Bokf Na Sells 715 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bokf Na decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.