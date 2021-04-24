Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$3.36. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 3,501 shares.

BNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.