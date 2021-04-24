BOOM Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $556,390.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

