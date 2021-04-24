Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $56.71 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Texas Roadhouse worth $56,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

