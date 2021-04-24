Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 13,580 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $52,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

