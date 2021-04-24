Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brainsway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.