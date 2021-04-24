Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Brainsway stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

