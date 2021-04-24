Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

