BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

